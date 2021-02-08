Fingers raised at tax exemption for temple donation, VHP says got relief from Centre 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the drive to collect donations for the Ram temple gaining momentum, a few activists questioned that how the money donated to the Shree Ramjanmabhhomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was eligible for income deduction benefits.

One of them on Twitter said, “Just got to know that donations to Ram Mandir construction is tax-exempt by 80 G...It is not a charity or a relief fund, neither does it help any section of the society except bigots?”

But it later turned out the CBDT had notified the benefits for the Trust last year under Section 80G of IT Act on the grounds that the Ram temple is of historical importance.

“Shree Ramjanmabhhomi Teertha Kshetra Trust had made a request before the CBDT for the 80G income tax deduction benefits, and it was granted as per the provisions of the law, which are availed by a number of similar Trusts, including charitable and relief institutions,” said a senior VHP leader.

The RSS and the VHP functionaries are reaching out to people across the country to collect donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Volunteers are emphasising the 80G benefits under the IT Act in the drive.