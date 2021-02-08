STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fingers raised at tax exemption for temple donation, VHP says got relief from Centre 

It later turned out the CBDT had notified the benefits for the Trust last year under Section 80G of IT Act on the grounds that the Ram temple is of historical importance.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the drive to collect donations for the Ram temple gaining momentum, a few activists questioned that how the money donated to the Shree Ramjanmabhhomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was eligible for income deduction benefits. 

One of them on Twitter said, “Just got to know that donations to Ram Mandir construction is tax-exempt by 80 G...It is not a charity or a relief fund, neither does it help any section of the society except bigots?”

But it later turned out the CBDT had notified the benefits for the Trust last year under Section 80G of IT Act on the grounds that the Ram temple is of historical importance.

“Shree Ramjanmabhhomi Teertha Kshetra Trust had made a request before the CBDT for the 80G income tax deduction benefits, and it was granted as per the provisions of the law, which are availed by a number of similar Trusts, including charitable and relief institutions,” said a senior VHP leader.

The RSS and the VHP functionaries are reaching out to people across the country to collect donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Volunteers are emphasising the 80G benefits under the IT Act in the drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram Temple Shree Ramjanmabhhomi Teertha Kshetra Trust CBDT RSS VHP
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp