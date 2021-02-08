Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Bengal schools to reopen on February 12

Schools across West Bengal are reopening for Classes X to XII from February 12. The state government has decided to reopen the schools with proper SOPs and guidelines. The schools are reopening after a gap of 10 months, after being shut due to Covid-19 pandemic. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the schools will be thoroughly sanitised at regular intervals as per the SOPs. The consent of parents will be mandatory for students to attend the classes. Some students and teachers associations have demanded phase-wise resumption of classes and the education department officials said they would consider it.

Now, apply online for birth certificates

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Saturday launched an option to apply online for birth certificates through its website, an initiative that is likely to help those who find it difficult to visit civic body offices or who stay outside the city. Firhad Hakim, the chairperson of the board of administrators of the civic body, announced the launch. “People now can apply online. They can also submit the documents online. The certificate can be collected physically from our offices at a chosen date and time,” said Hakim. Hospitals and nursing homes can also log in and enlist a child’s birth records in the new system. Earlier, for a birth certificate one had to apply at the borough executive health officer’s office or at the civic body’s headquarters.

In-person certificate distribution at Jadavpur Univ

Jadavpur University announced that the distribution of original final degree certificates for the year 2020 will be in-person as the university could not hold its convocation because of the pandemic. The distribution will start on February 8 and continue till February 22. The notice issued to all the departments under the faculties of science, engineering and arts mentions specific dates for each department for the distribution of certificates. Those who will fail to collect will be despatched to their mailing addresses.

State joint entrance exam on July 11

The state joint entrance examination will be held on July 11 for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and architecture in institutes across West Bengal. Last year, the test was held on February 2 as the admission board wanted to start the counselling process early so that BTech seats would not remain vacant in large numbers. This year the entrance exams have been delayed as the state board higher secondary exams are rescheduled to June. Details like the form fill-in schedule and information brochure will be uploaded on the board’s website on or after February 15. The CBSE exam for Class X and XII will he held from Mar 4.

pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com