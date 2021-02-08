STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man wanted for Red Fort violence on Republic Day arrested from Chandigarh

With his arrest, the total number of people nabbed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place across the city on January 26 has gone up to 127. 

Published: 08th February 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:24 AM

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the clashes that took place on the premises of iconic Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

Sukhdev Singh by the crime branch team, which is probing 13 cases registered in connection with the violence.

A police vehicle damaged during the clash on Red Fort premises on Jan 26 | express

The police had earlier announced a cash reward for Singh and three others for allegedly instigating protesters.    

They have also announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A senior police officer said Singh was allegedly leading the mob at Red Fort on the day of the incident and he was found to have an “active presence” at the spot.   

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

Farmers Protests Farm Laws Red Fort Violence Republic Day Violence Delhi Police
