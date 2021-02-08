Man wanted for Red Fort violence on Republic Day arrested from Chandigarh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the clashes that took place on the premises of iconic Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

With his arrest, the total number of people nabbed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place across the city on January 26 has gone up to 127.

Sukhdev Singh by the crime branch team, which is probing 13 cases registered in connection with the violence.

A police vehicle damaged during the clash on Red Fort premises on Jan 26 | express

The police had earlier announced a cash reward for Singh and three others for allegedly instigating protesters.

They have also announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A senior police officer said Singh was allegedly leading the mob at Red Fort on the day of the incident and he was found to have an “active presence” at the spot.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.