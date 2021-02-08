Meghalaya government to reduce tax on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: CM Conrad K Sangma

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 2 per litre from Monday midnight, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

"In view of the recent price hike in petrol and diesel in #Meghalaya, Govt. has decided that the rate for both petrol and diesel will be reduced by 2 rupees per litre, effective from midnight of 8th February 2021," the chief minister tweeted on Sunday.

The state government's decision to reduce rates comes days after local taxi operators in the state capital here protested against the high taxes in petrol in the state.

The price of petrol is little over Rs 90 per litre in the state capital.