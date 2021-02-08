STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya government to reduce tax on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: CM Conrad K Sangma

The Meghalaya government has decided to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 2 per litre from Monday midnight.

Published: 08th February 2021 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 2 per litre from Monday midnight, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

"In view of the recent price hike in petrol and diesel in #Meghalaya, Govt. has decided that the rate for both petrol and diesel will be reduced by 2 rupees per litre, effective from midnight of 8th February 2021," the chief minister tweeted on Sunday.

The state government's decision to reduce rates comes days after local taxi operators in the state capital here protested against the high taxes in petrol in the state.

The price of petrol is little over Rs 90 per litre in the state capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya government Conrad K Sangma
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Here is an example as to how to reduce price on Petroleum products
    1 hour ago reply
Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp