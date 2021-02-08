Schools in Nagaland reopen for students of classes 6 to 12

By PTI

KOHIMA: Schools in Nagaland which were closed since March last year due to COVID-19 pandemic reopened on Monday for students of Class 6 to 12, an official said.

Principal Director of School Education Shanavas C said both government and private schools have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government to ensure the safety of teachers, students and employees.

Shanavas said in government schools COVID-19 kits have been provided to students.

The principal director of school education said that "people have welcomed the reopening of schools for students of class 6 and above."

As per the SOP school authorities have prepared alternate day routine for classes as per the enrolment in each class and the infrastructure facilities available.

Desk and benches for students have been arranged to maintain physical distancing besides providing facilities for regular hand wash.

The principal director of school education said that the present arrangement would continue for about a month and only after being confident that the schools are ensuring all SOPs and also there are no COVID-19 cases detected in schools the department would take a call on resumption of classes for students of class 5 and below.

The Principal Secretary (Home) Department Abhijit Sinha had on February 1 issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for re-opening of schools for students of classes 6 to 12 in the state from February 8.

The SOP while stressing on the safety of the students, teachers and all others concerned maintained that the generic preventive measures, including simple public health actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 need to be observed by all teachers, employees and students.

Meanwhile, schools are continuing with the online module of classes for students of class 5 and below.