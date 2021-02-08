STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh STF arrests man for duping people with promise of benefits from government schemes

Published: 08th February 2021 01:27 AM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a gang, which used to dupe people by claiming to install mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the STF said the arrested accused has been identified as Naveen Giri, a resident of Bihar's Nalanda district, and he was arrested from Kanpur's Bidhnoo police station area.

He was living in Vineet Khand of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

Giri used to dupe people in the name of installing mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes like Balika Smriti Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Grameen Vikas Yojana by demanding cheques from them.

During interrogation, Giri said he used to work with people as an organised gang in different states, and garnered wealth by duping people, the STF said.

In the past five years, the gang had duped hundreds of people worth lakhs.

A case has been registered in this connection, the STF further said.

