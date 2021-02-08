STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand flash floods: Armed forces press in men and machine for rescue

They have pressed in four Army columns, two medical teams, one engineering task force to the village. Two more columns have been put on standby.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF and others during rescue operations for the people who are stranded in the tunnel near the Tapovan Dam in Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The glacial burst in Chamoli on Sunday has led to large scale devastation and loss of life. The armed forces — Army, Air Force and Navy — have moved in their specialised teams with equipment to carry out rescue operations.

The India Army has moved their personnel along with specialised equipment to Ringi village near Joshimath.

They have pressed in four Army columns, two medical teams, one engineering task force to the village. Two more columns have been put on standby.

Two Cheetah helicopters belonging to Army aviation are deployed for aerial recce.

The engineering task force has travelled with two specialised multi-purpose vehicles which can move heavy load.

The medical column has two ambulances and a control room has been set up at Joshimath.

Indian Air Force has moved 60 persons from the National Disaster Relief Force with five tonnes of the load from Hindon to Jolly Grant Airport in IAF C130.

One more C130 and one AN 32 are ready at Hindon for additional NDRF teams. Three IAF Mi-17s have been positioned at JollyGrant to airlift NDRF teams to Joshimath.

A field hospital has been set up.

The Navy has also moved in specialised teams for the rescue operations. 

Navy diving teams, 16 personnel in New Delhi and 40 in Mumbai are ready for deployment.

Many labourers are said to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel. CAPF personnel have been tasked to remove the debris and rescue the labourers. 

The incident took place at around 10:45 am leading to rise of water levels, which washed away the Rishiganga hydro project.

It also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on river Dhauliganga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamoli Flash Floods Uttarakhand Flash Floods Indian Army Indian Air Force
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp