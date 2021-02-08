Uttarakhand flash floods: Armed forces press in men and machine for rescue

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The glacial burst in Chamoli on Sunday has led to large scale devastation and loss of life. The armed forces — Army, Air Force and Navy — have moved in their specialised teams with equipment to carry out rescue operations.

The India Army has moved their personnel along with specialised equipment to Ringi village near Joshimath.

They have pressed in four Army columns, two medical teams, one engineering task force to the village. Two more columns have been put on standby.

Two Cheetah helicopters belonging to Army aviation are deployed for aerial recce.

The engineering task force has travelled with two specialised multi-purpose vehicles which can move heavy load.

The medical column has two ambulances and a control room has been set up at Joshimath.

Indian Air Force has moved 60 persons from the National Disaster Relief Force with five tonnes of the load from Hindon to Jolly Grant Airport in IAF C130.

One more C130 and one AN 32 are ready at Hindon for additional NDRF teams. Three IAF Mi-17s have been positioned at JollyGrant to airlift NDRF teams to Joshimath.

A field hospital has been set up.

The Navy has also moved in specialised teams for the rescue operations.

Navy diving teams, 16 personnel in New Delhi and 40 in Mumbai are ready for deployment.

Many labourers are said to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel. CAPF personnel have been tasked to remove the debris and rescue the labourers.

The incident took place at around 10:45 am leading to rise of water levels, which washed away the Rishiganga hydro project.

It also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on river Dhauliganga.