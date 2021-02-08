STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Families of the missing lose hope, share grief

The flash flood swept away two hydropower projects in its way after which 202 people went missing while many others got trapped.

Published: 08th February 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue work is going on near Rishi Ganga Hydroelectric power project at Raini village, Joshimath, in Uttrakhand on Monday (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Bansilal's eyes swelled with apprehension while talking about his son Mahendra who is trapped with 36 others in the tunnel rescue team is trying to clear for more than 24 hours. 

"Seems like fate has got us. His footwear shop was closed due to lockdown after which he got a job here in November. It has been more than 24 hours now. All I can do is pray," says Bansilal.

Bansilal was among many others waiting at the rescue site of the Tapovan hydropower project, 15 km from Joshimath in Chamoli district.

The flash flood swept away two hydropower projects in its way -- 13.2 Megawatt project on Rishiganga river followed by 520 Megawatt Tapovan project on Dhauliganga river after which 202 people went missing while many others got trapped.

A total of 20 bodies have been recovered so far from various locations where the flood wreaked havoc. 

Madan Singh (60) from Kimana village of Chamoli district is waiting for three of his family members to be rescued from the tunnel. Arvind Singh, Kishan Singh, and Rohit Singh -- all his nephews in their 20s are trapped in the tunnel.

"My family is totally devastated. We don't know whether we should hope for the better or be prepared for the worst. We are hanging by the thin thread of hope," says Singh. 

A farmer by profession, Singh recalls how Arvind used to love to watch football. "He is a big fan of the football games and would tune in to the channel showing football matches by irritating everyone else. I want him to fight this tragedy and survive to irritate us again all our lives," Singh said before he lost control and burst into tears.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand glacier burst: Survivors recount how a phone call saved their lives

Meanwhile, in Raini village, which is known for the legendary 'Chipko Movement' of the 70s, many are already mourning the loss of dear ones.

Prem Singh, a resident of the village whose 82-year-old mother went missing said, "Amaa went out for her usual fodder gathering. In our worst nightmares, we never thought of any such thing happening."

The residents of the village, around 70 of them spent the first night after the flash floods in an area adjacent to a forest infested with wild animals.

Balavant Singh (75), who saved his life from the floods by running away said, "It was like we were choosing to risk our lives both ways. We are still in fear of floods. It remains part of our lives. We took shelter in a dilapidated building and made a fire to keep us warm."

Residents of the village, who are still in shock and terrified, said that they are lucky to have survived but mourning the loss of their family members.

Radha Devi (65), who went out to collect firewood recalls, "Boulders came flying and the bridge was swept away in a second. The waves roared like thunder and made me deaf. I shouted my heart out but my beloved sister-in-law Amrita was washed away. I saved myself by moving to a higher place. I will never be able to forget that sight and sound."

Specially abled Chet Singh, who lost his wife Madhuri Devi, said he has lost his will to live. "My wife Madhuri has done no wrong to anyone in her life and now where do I look for her. She will never come back. These blasts and projects are to blame. Our lives do not matter in comparison to these projects," wailed Singh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand glacier burst Tapovan hydropower project Chamoli district
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp