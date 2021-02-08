STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Three from Assam, including two brothers, among those missing

Among the three are two brothers, Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das. They hail from Kampur in Nagaon district. The third, Sosan Dalu, is from Hojai, a neighbouring district.

Published: 08th February 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das

Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das, the two Assamese brothers, who have gone missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three youth from Assam are among those missing in the Uttarakhand tragedy

Among the three are two brothers, Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das. They hail from Kampur in Nagaon district. The third, Sosan Dalu, is from Hojai, a neighbouring district.

The three are employees of a private firm in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and stayed together.

Their families have urged the Assam government to take necessary measures so that the trio can be traced and rescued. The families have not received any updates since being informed of the tragedy.

"We tried but failed to establish any contact with the two brothers," a relative told journalists.

It was learnt that Amarjyoti has been working at the Uttarakhand firm for a long time. He had visited his home ahead of the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. When normalcy restored, he returned to the Himalayan state, taking his brother along.

A man, who works as a supervisor at the firm, had called up their mother, Dipali Das, on Sunday and informed her that the two brothers were missing.

Many others from the state were stated to be stranded in Uttarakhand after the incident. 
 

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand flash floods: 2019 study had warned of Himalayan glaciers melting

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand glacier burst Uttarakhand tragedy Uttarakhand flood
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp