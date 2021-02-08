STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman's severed head retrieved from well in UP's Fatehpur two days after murder; two arrested

The duo was initially taken into custody for questioning after the dismembered body was found in the agricultural field in Sarwal village on Saturday.

Published: 08th February 2021 06:57 PM

By PTI

FATEHPUR: Two people were arrested on Monday after a woman's headless torso was found in a field here and the severed head retrieved from a well, as police looks for the man she had eloped with two months ago.

The head was found in Sevaramau village in the Asothar police station area on Monday based on information divulged by them, the police said.

Both have been arrested, Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Satpal said.

According to the police, the woman, aged around 22, was from Rae Bareli district, and she had eloped two months ago.

"The identity of the woman (in the age group of 22-23) has been ascertained. She is a resident of Rae Bareli district, and two months ago, she had eloped with her lover. The prime accused is absconding, and efforts are on to arrest him," the SP said.

