STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chamoli disaster: Four men from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district missing

The four men have been identified as Bhanu Pratap Sikarwar, Gajendra Pavaiya (both close relatives) and two cousins, Rakesh Lodhi and Sonu Lodhi – all natives of Dhamkan village of Shivpuri district.

Published: 09th February 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF and others during the rescue operations at the tunnel near the Tapovan Dam in Chamoli. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least four men from Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh are among those missing after Sunday’s glacier burst tragedy in Uttarakhand.

The four men have been identified as Bhanu Pratap Sikarwar, Gajendra Pavaiya (both close relatives) and two cousins, Rakesh Lodhi and Sonu Lodhi – all natives of Dhamkan village of Shivpuri district.

According to Shivpuri district police superintendent Rajesh Singh Chandel, “All four men aged between 25 and 30 years were among the labourers hired by a metal company. They were engaged in welding works in one of the power projects, when the glacier burst triggered tragedy happened on Sunday.”

“Their (four men) relatives, after coming to know about the Uttarakhand tragedy over TV, rang on their phones, but the cell-phones of all four men either sounded switched off or out of reach. Unable to connect with the four men, their kin contacted us. Teams of police and revenue department have been sent along with the kin of the four missing men to Uttarakhand,” Chandel added.

ALSO READ | No stone left unturned: Officials race against time to save 37 workers trapped in Tapovan Tunnel

Informed sources in Shivpuri district police informed The New Indian Express that the four missing men could have been in the collapsed tunnel.

Meanwhile, the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on the matter on Tuesday. “We’re in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government for tracking the four missing men of Shivpuri district after Sunday's tragedy in the hill state’s Chamoli district.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Shivpuri Uttarakhand disaster Chamoli
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp