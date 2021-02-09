STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader KC Venugopal seeks inquiry into how protestors were allowed to reach Red Fort

Published: 09th February 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 12:44 PM

Congress leader KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that the Congress is demanding an impartial inquiry of the sort of a JPC probe into why the protestors were allowed to reach the Red Fort on Republic Day.

The Congress leader also asked Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to bring a law that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "We can't trust the promise that MSP will remain. How can the country believe this? Why is the Prime Minister not coming forward to enact a law which ensures MSP for the farmers? "

"The government is lying when it says that there is someone behind the protests. Farmers have come forward themselves and they were sitting in the protest for more than 75 days with strong conviction against the farm laws," he said.

ALSO READ: Deep Sidhu held in connection with Republic Day violence case

He reiterated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's question on why the Home Ministry allow protestors to reach the Red Fort on Republic Day and called for an impartial inquiry of the sort of JPC probe into the matter.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

