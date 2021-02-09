STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Debate on Motion of Thanks: Lok Sabha proceedings extended till midnight on Monday

After several days of impasse over the three new agri laws, the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Monday evening.

Published: 09th February 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Lok Sabha meets between 4 PM and 9 PM.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding over the proceedings, said there is a long list of speakers participating in the debate and extended the time till midnight after taking the sense of the House.

After several days of impasse over the three new agri laws, the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Monday evening.

The time allocated for the debate is 15 hours and it would continue on Tuesday.

Just before the House was to adjourn Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi proposed that the Question Hour for Tuesday and Wednesday be done away with to accommodate speakers.

Speaker Om Birla took the sense of the House and approved the proposal.

In Lok Sabha, 4pm-5pm is reserved for Question Hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp