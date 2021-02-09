STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest: Two Haryana farmers die at Singhu and Tikri borders

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of three new farm laws.

Published: 09th February 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers stand next to their tractors during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi

Farmers stand next to their tractors during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The three Two farmers from Haryana died in unrelated incidents at the Singhu and the Tikri border protest sites on Delhi borders, police said on Tuesday. Harinder (50) died of possible heart attack at the Singhu border, while Deepak (28) succumbed to head injuries he received after falling off a tractortrolley at the Tikri border, they said.

Harinder, from Panipat’s Siwah village, was found motionless this morning near the Singhu border protest site, a police official said. "He was found dead and it is suspected that he died of a heart attack. However, once the postmortem report comes the exact cause of death will be known," he said.

Deepak, who was from Haryana's Rohtak district and was providing voluntary services at Tikri border protest site, died after sustaining serious head injuries when he fell off a tractor- trolley, police said on Tuesday.

He was hospitalised at PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died on Monday during treatment, Jhajjar district's Aasoda Police Station SHO Kuldeep Singh said over the phone. "Deepak was sitting in the tractor-trolley and distributing ration (to farmers sitting in protest at Tikri). He fell down and sustained head injuries. He died during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak," the officer added

. He said the accident took place at Bahadurgarh bypass road on February 5. Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi borders, demanding a rollback of the three Agriculture Laws. 

