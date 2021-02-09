STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC refuses to pass interim order to stop BJP's Parivartan Yatra rallies in Bengal

The BJP has started a month-long Parivartan Yatra from February 6, as part of which it intends to take out five rallies criss-crossing the state ahead of the assembly elections

Published: 09th February 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Bengal. (Photo| Twitter/ @JPNadda)

BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Bengal. (Photo| Twitter/ @JPNadda)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for its intervention to stop the BJP's ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra' rallies across West Bengal and directed that it will hear the matter on February 11.

Claiming that the yatra would affect the Covid-19 situation and law and order in the state, the petitioner prayed for an order that the rallies be stopped.

A division bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Aniruddha Roy directed that it will hear the matter on Thursday.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed for an interim order to stop the yatra till February 11, which was refused by the court.

The BJP has started a month-long Parivartan Yatra from February 6, as part of which it intends to take out five rallies criss-crossing the state ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May.

BJP national president JP Nadda flagged off the second phase of the yatra on Tuesday at Tarapith in Birbhum district.

The first phase was launched on Saturday at Nabadwip in Nadia district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parivartan Yatra Calcutta High Court Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp