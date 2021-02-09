Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

New Congress chief hopeful of ministerial post

Even though Nana Patole has been appointed as the new president of Maharashtra Congress, he seems to be unhappy as he wants some ministerial portfolio along with state president responsibility. The Congress high command has not given any promise in this regard but Patole is hopeful that the party will give him some or other ministerial berth. A ministerial post will also help him to retain the present government accommodations in Mumbai and get hold of resources to run the party smoothly. Otherwise, Mr Patole will have to run after his party ministers to meet the party expenses.

Raj Thackeray keeps BJP, MVA guessing over tie-up

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray continues to keep both the BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi guessing about his next stand. After campaigning for Congress and the NCP candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he had fought separately in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. After its bitter divorce with Shiv Sena, the BJP tried to get close to the MNS and strike a deal ahead of the upcoming BMC polls. The MNS had changed party flag and espoused a harder Hindutva ideology. But in his recent press conferences, Raj Thackeray has been critical of both BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi. The recent statement of Raj Thackeray has baffled the leaders of both parties and they are unsure whether he would ally with any party or go it all alone in the coming polls.

BJP cautious while criticising Sharad Pawar

After several of its strategies towards NCP chief Sharad Pawar boomeranged, the BJP is treading cautiously when dealing with the veteran politician. Leaders of the BJP seems to be confused whether they should criticise Pawar or leave him untouched and target only other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, senior leaders of the saffron party in the state know that they can’t leave Pawar out of their radar. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil admitted that without criticising Sharad Pawar, the party would not grow in Maharashtra.

PM response awaited over Maratha quota

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji is waiting for a response from PM Narendra Modi to resolve the Maratha reservation issue. The BJP MP said he has written three letters to the PM seeking an appointment with him to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. He said only the prime minister can resolve the issue. At present the matter is in the Supreme Court. Since Sambhaji Maharaj is yet to get any response from the PM’s office over his letters, other Maratha BJP leaders, who want to raise the reservation issue with centre leadership, are in confusion whether to take up the matter or not. They, too, are clueless why there is no response to Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s letters.

