No new COVID-19 deaths in 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks:  Health Ministry

The Centre noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70 per cent of the population is still susceptible to the disease.

Relatives wearing protective gear tie up the dead body of a victim who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent gains are being made in terms of declining new cases and casualities.

The Centre, however, noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70 per cent of the population is still susceptible to the disease.

READ| Health Ministry says 33 states, UTs have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases in India

The seven states and UTs -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep -- have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in last three weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Addressing a press briefing, he said India was the fastest country to reach 6 million vaccination doses of COVID-19 in 24 days.

Bhushan said within the country also some states have performed well while other need to improve their vaccination coverage.

