Prostitution racket in spa parlour busted in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, five held

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: Police on Monday busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run under the guise of a spa parlour here and arrested five people including three women, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spa centre at MMR Mall in Kotwali area, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

In addition to the women, two men were arrested, Singh said, adding that one of them was a customer while the other was operating the racket.

However, two customers managed to escape, he said.