Punjab govt supporting a gangster: UP tells SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accused the Congress-led Punjab government of shielding and protecting a terrorist and a gangster before the Supreme Court. Urging the top court to order the Punjab government to transfer Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari to a prison in UP, the Yogi Adityanath government said that the gangster-turned-politician should be transferred as a charge sheet has been filed in the state. The UP government told the bench that serious charges are pending against Ansari in the state and he has been remanded in Punjab for two years in a minor case.

“It’s a question of serious significance. He has been facing serious charges where summons were issued. He got an FIR filed in Punjab and did not even file for bail there and is enjoying in Punjab,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing the UP government.