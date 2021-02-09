STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red Fort violence: Court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody

Several farmers driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Accused Deep Sidhu with officers of Special Cell in Janakpuri, New Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta sent Sidhu to the custody after the police alleged he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents at the Red Fort.

Sidhu's counsel, however, claimed he had nothing to do with the violence and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on January 26, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the religious flag was also hoisted.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestors died.

  In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

