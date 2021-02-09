STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two days after spat with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's brother, DIG suspended

There was an exchange of heated arguments between Kapil Vij and the DIG over some issue in the club, police sources had said.

Published: 09th February 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government suspended a deputy inspector general of police on Tuesday, two days after the registration of an FIR against him after a spat with state Home Minister Anil Vij's brother.

A Haryana Home Department's order said during the period of his suspension, DIG (Vigilance) Ashok Kumar will stay attached to the office of Regional Training Centre at Bhondsi near Gurgaon.

The Haryana police had earlier registered an FIR against DIG Kumar on the complaint of state home minister's brother Kapil Vij, accusing the officer of assaulting and intimidating him.

Police had said on Monday that Kapil Vij had gone to the Sirhind Club at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday afternoon to attend the birthday party of his friend's grandson where the DIG was also present.

There was an exchange of heated arguments between Kapil Vij and the DIG over some issue in the club, police sources had said.

The matter, however, was sorted out following the intervention by some people.

Kapil Vij, however, on Sunday filed a complaint against the DIG at the Ambala Cantt Sadar police station.

On an application by the DIG, an Ambala court of Additional Sessions Judge Sundeep Singh had granted him interim bail on Monday till Tuesday.

Kumar's counsel Satinder Garg said the court extended the bail till the next hearing of the case on February 16 and directed the DIG to join the police investigation whenever required.

As per the FIR, Kapil Vij alleged that the person, about whom he later came to know that he was a DIG, accosted him and hurled filthy abuses at him and his family members when they were about to have their lunches, without any provocation.

Kapil Vij said while moving away, the senior police officer even threatened him with dire consequences and said he was a DIG and nobody could harm him.

A case was registered against the DIG under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 (doing obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Code.

