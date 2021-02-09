STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wards of deceased policemen protest in Jammu against government failure to grant them jobs

The Statutory Regulatory Order 43 guarantees compassionate employment to a kin of militancy victims in Jammu and Kashmir.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: Wards of policemen, who died while discharging their duties, took out a rally and held a protest against the government here on Tuesday for not granting them employment on compassionate grounds under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 43.

The Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 43 guarantees compassionate employment to a kin of militancy victims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of protesters took out a rally here and raised slogans against Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, accusing him of failing to approve the files necessary for the grant of government jobs to the wards of deceased police personnel.

Led by Gangan Singh, whose father had died in the line of duty, the protesters alleged that the chief secretary has not given approval to even a single file in three years despite assurances by a governor and two lieutenant governors.

"From the Director General of Police to the home secretary and the General Administrative Department, all have approved the cases of our SRO-43 appointments but it is lying with the chief secretary for the last three years", Singh claimed.

Singh also claimed that he and many others like him had met former governor Satya Pal Malik and the then LG G C Murmu, who assured them of facilitating the issuance of orders but nothing was done because the CS did not approve it.

"Five months of the current LG have passed, but nothing have been done," he said.

The protesters said that they met the DGP, home secretary and the commissioner of GAD, who told them that they had forwarded the cases to the chief secretary for approval.

