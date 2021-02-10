3 of a family found dead in Kolkata's Thakurpukur

By PTI

KOLKATA: The bodies of three members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling at their house in south Kolkata's Thakurpukur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bodies of Chandrabrata Mondal (50), his wife Mayarani (45) and their son Supriyo (28) were found hanging at their house in Thakurpukur's Mondalpara, they said.

"Going by the circumstantial evidence, it seems to be a matter of suicide," a police officer said.

Chandrabrata, who worked at the state assembly, was going through a financial crunch because of which he took money from several people, he said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the causes of the deaths, he added.

Police are also looking into whether Chandrabrata killed his wife and son before hanging himself, the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)