STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu monitors projects, pulls up officials over slow development work in some districts

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said district officials would be directly answerable to him for any shortcoming.

Published: 10th February 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday monitored the work being undertaken for various development projects in the state, and asked all deputy commissioners to ensure both central and state-run schemes are implemented properly.

Khandu, while chairing the first monthly assessment meeting -- 'Arunachal e-Pragati' - over video conference, said district officials would be directly answerable to him for any shortcoming, an official statement here said.

The meeting was also attended by the state chief secretary, planning and finance commissioners among others.

Unhappy over the progress of work along the Joram-Koloriang part of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, he called for latest updates from the site, and a monthly status report, the statement said.

The chief minister also sought early completion of Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district, stressing that the governor's office was monitoring the project and "any inordinate delay in its completion will not be tolerated".

"Please remember 'Arunachal e-Pragati' is not another review meeting. This is a meeting to monitor projects, and all officers, including those executing central projects, will be answerable. Therefore, your personal involvement in the execution of a project is necessary," Khandu asserted.

The CM also examined the status of the work undertaken for an under-construction greenfield airport at Hollongi, establishment of Ekalavya Vidyalayas, upgrading of district hospitals, and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Khandu took serious note of pending work in "non-performing" districts, particularly in the execution of PMGSY scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission, and directed officials concerned to inspect the work sites from time to time.

Seeking a status report on the cluster farming scheme of the government, he invited suggestions to improve the process of its implementation from field officers and district administrations.

"Send in your comments and suggestions. Go for corrective measures," he stated.

Addressing the deputy commissioners, the chief minister further said that they should keep local legislators in the loop, as and when they face any hindrance.

Official sources said 'Arunachal e-Pragati' shall hence be held every third Monday of the month, and departments will be intimated well in advance about the projects and schemes that would be monitored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh CM Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp