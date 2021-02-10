STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad hails Atal Bihari Vajpayee for good ties across the spectrum

Azad’s comments come at a time when the opposition has accused the treasury benches of violating parliamentary procedures to get legislations passed.

Published: 10th February 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional during the farewell speech of Rajya Sabha’s Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, the latter praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said the late Vajpayee maintained a good relationship with opposition MPs. Azad added that he is proud to be a Muslim in India.

Azad’s comments come at a time when the opposition has accused the treasury benches of violating parliamentary procedures to get legislations passed. “I have fond memories of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who always took care of opposition MPs. When Atalji was the Leader of Opposition, I was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and we did not have a majority.

However, as far as running the House is concerned, those were the five easiest years. I learnt from Atalji how to be an efficient Leader of Opposition,” Azad told the House in his farewell speech. Interestingly, Home Minister Amit Shah was present during his speech.

“If any Muslim in the world should be proud, it should be the Muslims of India. I am among those who have never been to Pakistan, but when I study the kind of circumstances, there are evils that exist in the society of Pakistan.

Although we should not say such things about other countries, we can say proudly say that such evils are not part of Muslims of India.” Dedicating a couplet to all those displaced from the valley, he said: “Us ashiyana jo ki is waqt ujda hua hai, uske liye hum sabko prayas karna hai (all of us have to make efforts to restore the nest, which is devastated now).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp