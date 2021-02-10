STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar's industrialisation all set to take off, assures new minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

"Industrialisation is on top of the priority list of the Nitish Kumar-led government with the support of the Centre. I will try my best to revive the industrial revolution once again," he said.

Published: 10th February 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain greeting CM Nitish Kumar after taking over as industries minister (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former aviation minister and now Bihar's minister of industries Syed Shahnawaz Hussain assured the people of the state that industrialisation in Bihar will now take off.

Speaking after assuming charge of the ministry on Wednesday, Hussain said, "There will be Bihar in Investors (BI) and Investors in Bihar (IB) events for extensive industrialisation. Almost all pre-required infrastructure, including power, connectivity and good governance is there for industrialisation in Bihar," said the minister. He said investors will be invited with a red carpet welcome and all support on the part of the government.

"Industrialisation is on top of the priority list of the Nitish Kumar-led government with the support of the Centre. I will try my best to revive the industrial revolution once again," he said.

Spelling out the state's progress in infrastructure development in the last 15 years of NDA rule under Nitish Kumar, Shahnawaz Hussain said ample availability of power, good road and rail connectivity, good governance, suitable land and vast market with huge availability of manpower make it best suited for industrial growth.

"It is now an encouraging time for Bihar's growth that after Sri Krishan Sinha alias Sri Babu, now Nitish Kumar ji is the second CM who is heading the state to new heights of development. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's commitment to develop the state with all support will help us to make Bihar self-reliant and developed," he said. The need for industrialisation in a state like Bihar is even more pressing in post-COVID times, he told the media.

