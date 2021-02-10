STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP raising funds for polls on pretext of Ram temple construction: Rajbhar

Rajbhar also accused the state government of doing communal politics by its different treatments to alleged gangsters-turned-politician of different communities.

Published: 10th February 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused the BJP of collecting money for the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on the pretext of raising fund for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rajbhar made the assertion without any proof to substantiate his allegations which the BJP dismissed as "absurd".

"For the construction of Ram temple, several donations up to Rs 100 crores each have been made. How much will be spend in the construction of the temple? The BJP is collecting donations for next assembly polls in the name of temple construction. A scam of Rs 1,400 crore has been done in the name of Ram temple," Rajbhar told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked about SBSP leader's allegation, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI, Rajhbar is known for his absurd statements. It is only to make a space in the media. His statements will not be supported even by the community which he claims to represent. All Hindus and non-Hindus are contributing for the construction of Ram temple, and terming it as a scam, he should not hurt sentiments," Tripathi added.

A former ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and a Cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government, Rajbhar also accused the state government of doing communal politics by its different treatments to alleged gangsters-turned-politician of different communities.

Questioning the actions taken against BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and former MP Atiq Ahmad, Rajbhar said the state government is playing "Hindu-Muslim" politics through this.

"There are 15 cases against Ansari, but mafia-turned-politician Brijesh Singh has 105 cases lodged against him and Dhananjay Singh and Abhay Singh have over 100 cases each.

Why no action is being taken against them? Why is the government taking actions only seeing Ansari and Ahmad?" Rajbhar asked.

Countering Rajbhar's allegation, Tripathi said, "He has intentions to go with those who see caste and religion of criminals in their regimes.

 The Adityanath government does judge criminals by their caste and religion and initiates strict action irrespective of criminals' religion and background," Tripathi said.

On his party's alliance with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajbhar said, "For the BJP having Muslim leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain is fine, but when I made an alliance with Owaisi, they are saying I am going to offer namaz," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning emotional during his farewell speech for Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in rajya sabha on Tuesday, the PM gets sentimental on his relations with Azad, but the BJP plays communal politics.

