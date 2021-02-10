STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Boulders in debris inside Tapovan tunnel biggest hindrance to search operations: ITBP officer

Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat said excavators and Pokland machines should be brought in to speed up the process.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in Chamoli of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations underway near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in Chamoli of Uttarakhand. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

TAPOVAN: Huge boulders embedded in the debris inside the Tapovan tunnel are causing the biggest hindrance to the ongoing search operations at the NTPC's damaged hydel project site here, ITBP Deputy Commandant AK Dabral said.

Around 25 to 35 people are feared trapped in the tunnel since the avalanche hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district on Sunday with rescue efforts by multiple agencies focused on reaching them as soon as possible.

The combined rescue team has reached up to 130 metres inside the tunnel but there is a lot of debris clogging it, he said.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand glacier burst - 70 from UP, including 34 from Lakhimpur Kheri missing

People feared trapped inside the tunnel should be at around 200 metres, he said.

Personnel of the Army, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, Sashastra Seema Bal are coordinating and working with a defined strategy to get to those trapped inside, Dabral said.

However, some feel that more sophisticated equipment should be engaged to expedite the rescue operations.

Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat said excavators and Pokland machines should be brought in to speed up the process.

ALSO READ: No stone left unturned - Officials race against time to save 37 workers trapped in Tapovan Tunnel

Meanwhile, search efforts at the now demolished hydel project site at Raini also  picked up pace on Tuesday with heavy mechanical equipment tearing through the debris deposited there by the avalanche.

SDRF personnel have been able to throw ropes across the Rishi Ganga river and are installing trolleys there as an alternative arrangement to transport food and other essentials to the residents of villages cut off due to the washing away of three pedestrian bridges and a motorable bridge in the area.

Essentials are being supplied to these villages at present by helicopters.

ALSO READ: Families await reunion with loved ones trapped in tunnel

Besides, people stranded in these villages are also being evacuated by helicopters.

Around 150 residents were evacuated from these villages on Tuesday by helicopters, Additional Information Officer Ravindra Negi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITBP Tapovan Tunnel Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Floods Uttarakhand Floods 2021 Chamoli Chamoli Floods Chamoli Floods 2021
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp