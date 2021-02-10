STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI files two cases for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 220 crore

The CBI has registered two separate cases pertaining to alleged bank fraud of over Rs 224 crore and carried out searches at eight locations in NCR and Gujarat.

Published: 10th February 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered two separate cases pertaining to alleged bank fraud of over Rs 224 crore and carried out searches at eight locations in NCR and Gujarat, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI booked Ahmedabad-based power line construction company Archon Engincon Ltd and its Directors for alleged fraud of over Rs 182 crore in the State Bank of India led consortium during 2014-17, they said.

"It was alleged that during the period from 2014-15 to 2016-17, the accused entered into conspiracy and after availing the said limits, the accused diverted the sanctioned facilities by falsifying books of accounts and issuing bogus invoices and bills and thereby causing loss of Rs 182.37 crore (approx) to SBI," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

During the searches at Ahmedabad and Gurgaon, the CBI recovered Rs 42 lakh cash besides incriminating documents including foreign currency of various countries; details and keys of bank lockers; details of investment in securities, mutual funds and other investment, he said.

The second case taken up by the CBI pertained to Delhi-based Goyal Engineering Polymers Pvt Ltd on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank which was allegedly cheated to the tune of over Rs 42 crore, officials said.

It was alleged that accused directors of the company had defrauded Indian Overseas Bank by giving improper information and falsification of documents, they said.

"It was further alleged that the firm carried out substantial wrongful transactions with sister concerns/associates showing wrongful use of borrowed funds & diversion of funds to sister concerns, thereby causing loss of Rs 42.72 crore (approx) to the Bank," Joshi said.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at three places in Delhi and incriminating documents were recovered, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Bank Fraud
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp