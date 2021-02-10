STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Less than 5,000 active cases in 33 states, UTs, says Health Ministry

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 71 per cent of the total active cases of the country, the ministry said.

Published: 10th February 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Active COVID-19 cases in the country have dropped to 1.1 lakh comprising just 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while 33 states and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have zero active cases.

A total of 11,067 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered during the same period.

It has led to a net decline of 2,114 cases from the total active caseload, the ministry highlighted.

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 71 per cent of the total active cases of the country, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any death in a span of 24 hours.

These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,05,61,608.

Till February 10, 8 AM, more than 66 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561 includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 frontline workers. A total of 1,34,746 sessions have been conducted so far.

The final figures for the vaccination coverage for Day 25 (9th February) of the country-wide exercise include 3,52,553 beneficiaries across 7,990 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is following a consistent upward slope.

The ministry said 81.68 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6  states.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,475 newly recovered cases.

A total of 2,554 people have recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 513 in Karnataka.

The ministry said that 83.31 per cent of the daily new cases are from 6 states.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,214. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,515, while Tamil Nadu has reported 469 new cases.

A total of 94 fatalities have been recorded in a day. Six states account for 80.85 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35). Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 8 casualties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp