COVID-19: Less than 5,000 active cases in 33 states, UTs, says Health Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Active COVID-19 cases in the country have dropped to 1.1 lakh comprising just 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while 33 states and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have zero active cases.

A total of 11,067 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered during the same period.

It has led to a net decline of 2,114 cases from the total active caseload, the ministry highlighted.

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 71 per cent of the total active cases of the country, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any death in a span of 24 hours.

These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,05,61,608.

Till February 10, 8 AM, more than 66 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561 includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 frontline workers. A total of 1,34,746 sessions have been conducted so far.

The final figures for the vaccination coverage for Day 25 (9th February) of the country-wide exercise include 3,52,553 beneficiaries across 7,990 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day is following a consistent upward slope.

The ministry said 81.68 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,475 newly recovered cases.

A total of 2,554 people have recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 513 in Karnataka.

The ministry said that 83.31 per cent of the daily new cases are from 6 states.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,214. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,515, while Tamil Nadu has reported 469 new cases.

A total of 94 fatalities have been recorded in a day. Six states account for 80.85 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35). Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Punjab has reported 8 casualties.