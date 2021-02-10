STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Development only possible when Mamata leaves, lotus blooms in West Bengal: JP Nadda

Nadda is in West Bengal as part of the parivartan yatras being carried out in an effort to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda addresses supporters at the inauguration of the party's Poriborton Yatra ahead of Assembly polls at Tarapith in Birbhum district of West Bengal Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KHARAGPUR: Development in West Bengal is only possible when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'kamal' (lotus) blooms, said BJP national President JP Nadda on Wednesday.

"(Prime Minister) Modiji has tried everything possible to bring development in Bengal while Mamata has exploited the public through appeasement and dictatorship, and damaged Bengal's culture. Development in West Bengal will be possible only if you say goodbye to Mamata's government and welcome the BJP's lotus," Nadda said while attending the party's 'Cha Chakra' programme in the Kharagpur district.

ALSO READ: Mamata did nothing for tribals, farmers of Bengal, says JP Nadda

"Kamal is the way ahead. It will bring development in Bengal. Recently, Modi ji dedicated Rs 4,700 crore for a refinery project and Rs 25,000 crore for highways here. All this development will be possible only when the lotus blooms," he added.

Nadda is in West Bengal as part of the parivartan yatras being carried out in an effort to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

The first yatra was launched by Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year. 

