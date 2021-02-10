STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Forced to walkout in Lok Sabha as PM Narendra Modi did not say anything to satisfy concerns over farm laws: Congress

As the Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi, were leaving the House midway in his speech, PM Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition party.

Published: 10th February 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After its members walked out of Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, the Congress on Wednesday said its leaders were forced to do so as the PM did not say anything to satisfy its concerns over the farm laws.

"We thought the prime minister will talk about some important steps for the welfare of the farmers. Over 206 farmers have lost their lives, but the prime minister is not willing to say anything about it," Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament.

As the prime minister defended the three farm laws during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address, the opposition members including Chowdhury repeatedly disrupted his speech.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches Assembly on tractor to show support for farmers

The PM alleged that the uproar and attempts at disruption were part of a well-planned strategy to ensure that truth doesn't come out in the open.

He said that the new laws only offer an "option" to farmers and the existing systems will stay, so there was no reason to oppose them.

He said reforms are needed in every sphere for the progress of society.

PM Modi said that the Congress and other parties have failed to pinpoint the provisions which they find problematic, following which the Congress members raised slogans demanding the repeal of the laws and walked out of the House.

ALSO READ: 'Congress will scrap new farm laws if voted to power' - Priyanka Gandhi at mahapanchayat

"He was talking about what his government has done for farmers and in that he also said the farm laws would benefit some people...But I said why are you bringing a law which is not beneficial for all. You say all is well, if that is so, what is the need to bring the laws," Chowdhury said.

He is the prime minister of all, and all farmers want that these farm laws to be withdrawn, the Congress leader said.

"Six letters -- REPEAL. You have already said it can be suspended for 18 months, so if you can suspend it for 18 months, why can't it be withdrawn," he asked.

The Congress leader said the laws should be withdrawn and new ones should be brought only after thorough consultation with the farmers.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Tikait address 'mahapanchayat' at Kurukshetra, criticises PM Narendra Modi's remark on protesters

"We don't just oppose for the sake of it, we oppose as we cannot see farmers in such a state. What kind of country are you building where nails are put on the ground, barbed wires are put near protest sites," he said, criticising the government.

"We believed that the prime minister will take note of what we are saying and will say something to satisfy our concerns (on the farm laws), but nothing of that sort happened, so we were forced to walk out," he said.

As the Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi, were leaving the House midway in his speech, PM Modi took a dig at the opposition party.

"The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction," Modi said.

Such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, the prime minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020 Lok Sabha
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp