Inter-faith marriage: Gujarat HC orders registration under police cover

Published: 10th February 2021 02:04 PM

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has directed that a woman intending to marry a man from a different religion be escorted by police from Junagadh to Ahmedabad for the registration of their marriage here after her parents opposed her decision to tie the knot with him.

On February 8, a division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Sangeeta K Vishen heard the woman, who is undergoing police training in the state's Junagadh district, through video conference.

After the woman expressed her willingness to marry the Muslim man, the court, while hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by the man, directed to register their marriage here under the Special Marriage Act on February 9, when the one- month notice period for the same lapsed.

When contacted for further details about the marriage, the petitioner's lawyer said the court has kept the matter for further hearing on February 12.

The court directed that the woman be brought in a police vehicle accompanied by a woman cop and an official of the district legal services authority.

The woman had taken a transfer from a police training centre in Ahmedabad to Junagadh after her parents objected to her decision to marry the Muslim man.

The court directed that a police woman accompany her in a special vehicle from Junagadh to Ahmedabad, a distance of around 300 km, along with an employee of the district legal services authority.

The deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, of Ahmedabad shall provide necessary protection to the couple during the process of registration of marriage, the HC said.

It also wanted to know as to why the woman was precluded from having any communication through cell phone while undergoing training at Junagadh, when the same is permitted to others during post training hours.

The court directed the assistant public prosecutor to ascertain the same.

The order came after the woman told the HC via video conference from Junagadh district court that she is undergoing police training there after taking a transfer from Karanj in Ahmedabad.

The woman said she is keen to marry the petitioner, but is facing opposition from her family and community.

She also narrated how she was one day called at the Karanj police station at 8 pm with the petitioner and was allowed to go around 3 am the next day.

The woman chose for a transfer to Junagadh after feeling there was no other option, as she desires to continue with her service, she told the court.

The woman is at present undergoing training at the police training centre in Junagadh.

During the hearing, she requested the court to permit her to travel to Ahmedabad on February 9, since it was the last day to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

The court in its order noted the petitioner has ensured that as per the woman's wishes, she will be able to continue her training after marriage, and his family will not pose any hindrance.

