Kasganj cop murder: Accused gun down as Yogi announces Rs 50 lakh, job for martyr's kin

LUCKNOW: The Kasganj police early on Wednesday gunned down one of the two suspected liquor mafia operatives who had ambushed a raiding police party killing a constable and leaving a sub-inspector grievously injured at village Nagla Dhimar under Sidhpura police station late on Tuesday evening.

During the ambush, the liquor mafia Moti Singh, his brother Elkar Singh and their accomplices had taken both the constable and the sun-inspector hostage and

had thrashed the constable Devendra Singh to death and leaving Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar injured.

According to Kasganj SP Manoj Sonkar, while Kasganj police eliminated Elkar Singh, the prime accused Moti Singh is still at large. Elkar Singh’s encounter took place at Nagla Dimar village while the hunt for Moti and his aides was on.

Sonkar said Elkar Singh had got injured during an exchange of fire with cops. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, the search was also on for the arms looted from both the cops, said Sonkar.

The SP added that about half a dozen goons were involved in the ambush of the raiding police party comprising the S-I and the deceased constable. Sharp-edged weapons were used to assault the cops, the SP maintained.

He added that SI Ashok Kumar was critical and had been referred to Aligarh for treatment. “A case was registered against the accused including Moti Singh Dhimar, his brother Elkar Singh and others,” said the SP.

Elkar Singh had a criminal past and cases were registered against him at Sidhpura police station in Kasganj. Similarly, about a dozen cases were registered against his brother Moti Singh, the main accused.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action, including invoking of National Security Act, against the accused.

Additional Director General (ADG), Agra Zone, Ajay Anand, and IG (Aligarh Range) Piyush Mordia had rushed to the village with a heavy police force and have been camping at Nagla Dimar village since Tuesday evening, police said.

Sources claimed that both SI Ashok Kumar and constable Devendra Singh had gone to Nagla Dhimar village with a warrant to arrest some criminals. CM Yogi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the next kin of constable Devender Singh and also a government job to one of the dependants.