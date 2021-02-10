Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Gen VK Singh's statement on LAC transgression

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader General (retired) VK Singh's statement on LAC transgression.

"Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- "Gen VK Singh's statement on the LAC transgression by India, has been picked by China's Foreign Ministry, as an "unwitting confession by the Indian side." This matter is of serious concern and requires the urgent attention of the house," the Congress leader said in a letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today lead the Congress attack during debate on the Union Budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after a reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lok Sabha sat late on Monday and Tuesday to allow participation by members of various parties in the motion of thanks on the President's address.