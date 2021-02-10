STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma meets central ministers, seeks special central assistance

Sangma requested Sitharaman to intervene and issue advisory to all banks to make SHG portfolio a part of their key performance indicators.

Published: 10th February 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and sought special central assistance for funding different projects, official sources here said.

Sangma, who was accompanied by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, briefed the union minister on the progress of works for the water supply scheme in Tura, Nongstoin and Greater Shillong, construction of new assembly building, upgradation of health infrastructure and setting up of residential schools, the sources said.

The state government has requested for additional fund of Rs 200 cr for ongoing projects in the State.

Sangma requested Sitharaman to intervene and issue advisory to all banks to make SHG portfolio a part of their key performance indicators.

During the pandemic, SHGs in Meghalaya played a major role in ensuing cash flow at the grassroot level and ensured access to finance to the low income groups.

Hence, SHGs have a major role to play in terms of taking financial services to the last mile populations.

"Since Meghalaya has low penetration of bank branches in the rural areas and as such the SHG network can help bridge the gap in providing the basic financial services," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

He also called on Union DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

He also called on Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and briefed him of the ongoing work on National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Sohra, which has been halted due to paucity of funds, the sources said.

Conrad requested Pokhriyal to release additional funds to complete the building, the sources said.

NIT, Sohra requires an additional 258 cr to be completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad K Sangma Meghalaya CM Meghalaya
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp