Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma meets central ministers, seeks special central assistance

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and sought special central assistance for funding different projects, official sources here said.

Sangma, who was accompanied by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, briefed the union minister on the progress of works for the water supply scheme in Tura, Nongstoin and Greater Shillong, construction of new assembly building, upgradation of health infrastructure and setting up of residential schools, the sources said.

The state government has requested for additional fund of Rs 200 cr for ongoing projects in the State.

Sangma requested Sitharaman to intervene and issue advisory to all banks to make SHG portfolio a part of their key performance indicators.

During the pandemic, SHGs in Meghalaya played a major role in ensuing cash flow at the grassroot level and ensured access to finance to the low income groups.

Hence, SHGs have a major role to play in terms of taking financial services to the last mile populations.

"Since Meghalaya has low penetration of bank branches in the rural areas and as such the SHG network can help bridge the gap in providing the basic financial services," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

He also called on Union DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

He also called on Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and briefed him of the ongoing work on National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Sohra, which has been halted due to paucity of funds, the sources said.

Conrad requested Pokhriyal to release additional funds to complete the building, the sources said.

NIT, Sohra requires an additional 258 cr to be completed.