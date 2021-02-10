Men, dressed as women, try to rob vehicles on highway in West Bengal, arrested

By PTI

RANAGHAT (WB): Two men were arrested from a highway in West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly trying to hijack vehicles and rob the travellers while dressing as women, police said on Wednesday.

The duo would pose as women stranded on the highway in the middle of the night and hail vehicles passing by, they said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a police patrolling car spotted them at Pairadanga Ghatigachha on National Highway 34 in the Ranaghat police station area, officials said.

Seeing the police vehicle, the duo tried to flee, they said.

The policemen chased them and they were caught.

Police said they saw two women waiting in the dark on the highway and approached them for providing help but as soon as they started to run, it raised suspicion.

When they were found to be men dressed as women, the on-duty police personnel were left baffled, they said.

It was found that they were trying to trap vehicles on the highway, either to hijack them or rob the travellers, police said.

The duo has been arrested, they said.