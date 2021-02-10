STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narendra Singh Tomar slams Congress for lying, misleading people on new farm laws

Several rounds of discussion have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions. The government has said that it is willing to put the farm laws on hold for about 18 months.

Published: 10th February 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday slammed Congress for misleading the people by lying about the new farm laws pointing that the party is losing its support base.

The Union Minister tweeted on Wednesday, "The farmer-friendly Central Government has enacted the Agricultural Reforms Act, in the larger interest of the farmers, but the Congress, which is losing its support base, is trying to mislead the people of the country by lying one lie after another."

"Congress MPs in the country's Parliament are also telling lies on the agrarian reform laws. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu again misled and our minister Anurag Thakur immediately exposed his lies," Tomar said in another tweet today.

The Minister had earlier said that the opposition has failed to point flaws in new farm laws and the opposition did not discuss provisions of these legislations during the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha.

"For two months I kept asking the farmers' union what is 'black' in these laws? Tell me if it should be fixed. Opposition leaders called criticising the agrarian reform. But no one tried to explain how are they harming the farmers," Tomar had said.

Several rounds of discussion have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions. The government has said that it is willing to put the farm laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar farm laws Congress
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp