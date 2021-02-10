STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nepalese man accused of murder caught in Uttarakhand while trying to flee country

After killing his roommate, Bahadur changed his clothes, raised the TV's volume, locked the room and fled.

Published: 10th February 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old Nepalese man, who allegedly killed his roommate in the national capital following an altercation, was arrested from Uttarakhand while trying to flee the country, police said on Wednesday.

Tilak Bahadur had hit his fellow countryman Shekhar Kharka (23) with a brick on Monday night after the latter passed some comments about his former wife who had got engaged to another man on February 8, police said.

As Kharka fell on the ground due to the impact, Bahadur used a knife to slit his throat, police said.

The duo, hailing from the same village in Nepal, was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said, adding that they stayed in a rented house in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area and worked at a cowshed in Gurgaon.

After killing his roommate, Bahadur changed his clothes, raised the TV's volume, locked the room and fled, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said during investigation, technical surveillance was analysed and it was revealed that the accused had taken a cab to go to Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

"The accused was likely to flee to Nepal...So, teams were dispatched to three different borders of India-Nepal, including Banbasa border in Uttarakhand where the possibility of crossing the border was high," Thakur said.

"Photographs of the accused were shown to the locals in the area and Bahadur was apprehended from Sarda Bairaj check-post in Champawat district at around 4 pm on Tuesday while he was trying to cross the border," he added.

The accused said that he was planning to hide at Ranikunda village in Kailali district of Nepal where his step father lives as he did not want to go his native village because the deceased too hailed from there, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Crime Uttarakhand Murder
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp