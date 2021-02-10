STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No link in Covid vaccination shots and deaths so far: Centre

The National Adverse Event Following Immunisation Committee for Covid-19 met for the first time last week and discussed eight adverse events, including two deaths, the Centre said on Tuesday.

A health worker gets ready to inoculate frontline workers as part of the vaccination programme in Bengaluru.

A health worker gets ready to inoculate frontline workers as part of the vaccination programme in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

Causality assessment of five cases, comprising three hospitalisations, was carried out, and the hospitalisations were found to be related to vaccination, said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press briefing.

However, the fatalities  — one of which was due to an acute coronary event and other due to a complication of chronic kidney disease — were concluded to be just coincidental.  In the other three death cases, the panel has sought a histopathology and chemical analysis report, said the official. There have been deaths of 23 individuals of about 63 lakh people who have taken Covid-19 shots in India, and in each of the death cases, local AEFI panels have dubbed them as not related to coincidental. 
 

