Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Solar panels on rail route to save electricity

The Dhanbad Railway Division (DRD) will install solar panels on the 50 km route of the upcoming 160 km section of New Delhi-Howrah route that falls under the division. Officials said the travel time between aforementioned would be possible in 12 hours once the route is upgraded. The solar panels would help save electricity as it would be made available to the division via existing grids, they said. He said the division now operates all its trains both goods and passengers by electrical locomotives this saves huge quantities of diesel as well as is also able to reduce engine changing time across the division.

HCWs have to give declaration for not getting vaccine

Healthcare workers who do not want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Ranchi will have to submit a declaration stating that they have voluntarily opted out of the immunisation programme. The decision was taken after most of the healthcare workers did not turn up for vaccination without specifying reasons. As per the data collected by the National Health Mission, over 75 per cent healthcare and frontline workers registered for free vaccination either did not turn up at the jab sites or backed out from taking the vaccine in Ranchi district. Officials, however, said declarations from those who do not want to get the vaccine had been sought only for maintaining records related to the immunisation programme in the district and nobody will be forced to take shots against his or her consent.

Drone to conduct surveys, mapping of mines

For the first time, the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Ranchi received a high-end drone to conduct surveys and mapping in coal mining areas. According to officials, the hi-tech drones loaded with mapping facility will be used for different purposes such as laser sensing for volumetric measurement of overburden lying above a coal or mineral reserves and optical sensing for land reclamation after mining activity is completed in the area. So far, these activities were being carried out through terrestrial laser technique and satellite imaging. But now, drones will be used for such purposes under the upgradation programme of Geometrics department of CMPDI, making it time-saving.

State government approves CSR policy

The state government has approved its first-ever CSR policy for the overall development of its people, to create an enabling environment and increase the total volume of investments for the self-regulating business model. With the help of this policy, the government plans to create a conducive environment for attracting CSR investments and best management practices to address various developmental challenges within the state of Jharkhand. It will lead to the establishment of a partnership between the state government, corporates and civil society groups in streamlining their activities, the government said.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com