36 members participated for over 6 hours in General Discussion on Budget 2021 on Feb 10: LS Secretariat

Coming out of Parliament at 12.45 am, both Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur slammed the opposition for being casual about the budget discussion.

An illuminated Parliament House building during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The General Discussion on Union Budget for 2021-2022 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw the participation of 36 members, for a time span of 6 hours and 42 minutes, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Thursday.

"General Discussion on Union Budget for 2021-2022 commenced in Lok Sabha yesterday (Wednesday) in which 36 members participated for 6 hours and 42 minutes. Further discussion will be taken up today," said Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Union ministers on Wednesday had slammed members of opposition parties, especially those of Congress, for being absent from the budget discussion in the Parliament that went on till post-midnight on Thursday.

While there were quite a few ministers present in the treasury benches along with approximately 30 BJP MPs, the opposition benches were empty. Barring a few MPs of Shiv Sena and BSP, there were no opposition members present in the house when Parliament got extended to facilitate discussion.

Union Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh had highlighted the absence of Congress MPs in the house to the Speaker. Except for K Suresh who was discharging his duties as Speaker no other MP from Congress was present.

Coming out of Parliament at 12.45 am, both Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur slammed the opposition for being casual about the budget discussion.

"Congress MPs should listen to what others debate in the august house. While everyone puts their point across, Congress MPs are hardly there in the Parliament," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Singh targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being absent.

"Rahul Gandhi was not there and even his party members were also not present. They are neither devoted to the country nor devoted to the Parliament. Some of them are going to Saharanpur (referencing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's participation in Kisan panchayat) and some to other places for the photo sessions. Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears in the name of Congress," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) Rajya Sabha decided that the first half of the Budget Session will conclude tomorrow.  

