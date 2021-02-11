STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS-Raipur successfully removes rare tumour from 23-year-old Odisha girl

A collaborative effort from different doctors of AIIMS successfully carried out the surgery to remove the rare genetic tumour measuring 15.5 cm in diameter adjoining oesophagus.

Published: 11th February 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

operation, surgery, doctors, healthcare

Image for representation only (Photo | pexels.com)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: AIIMS Raipur came to the rescue of a 23-year-old Odia girl after several hospitals refused to operate her case of complicated tumour of extreme vascular nature. 

A collaborative effort of a team of doctors from different departments of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences successfully carried out the surgery to remove the rare genetic tumour measuring 15.5 cm in diameter adjoining oesophagus and lung. 

"The tumour with numerous vascular tributaries, branches and rare genetic mutations (PTEN and BRAF) was extracted. A medical diagnostic team consisting pulmonologists Dr Ranganath, Dr Dibakar Sahu, and Medical Oncologist Dr Yashwant Kashyap had diagnosed the patient and found a rare tumour Sclerosing Pneumocytoma (Haemangioma) in the right lower lobe of the lung”, said Prof Narendra K. Bodhey, chief of Radio-diagnosis department.

The team performed the surgery for nearly two-and-a-half hours and helped preserve the right upper and middle lobe of the lung. The aestheticians were able to maintain the single lung ventilation for the duration of the operation. The patient was kept under close observation on a ventilator for 24 hours. 

"A similar tumour was operated upon in 2019 by Japanese surgeons," said thoracic surgeon Dr Klein Dantis, one of the lead surgeons on the case.

"The operation was a collaborative effort as it involved the experts from several departments. Such accomplishment reflects the growing optimism for AIIMS Raipur to touch more milestones with such surgeries," said Prof (D.) Nitin M Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS.

