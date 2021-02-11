STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Burdwan blast case: NIA court sentences top Bangladeshi terrorist to 29 years in jail

An Improvised Explosive Device had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of the JMB.

Published: 11th February 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A special NIA court here on Wednesday sentenced the India head of Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) to 29 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 for his involvement in the 2014 Burdwan blast case.

Kausar, a resident of Bangladesh's Maymansingh division, was convicted by the court under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act.

He is also a charge-sheeted accused in another NIA case relating to Bihar's Bodh Gaya Blast which took place in January 2018.

On October 2, 2014, a powerful bomb blast took place at the first floor of a rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of West Bengal's Burdwan district.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of the JMB.

Two terrorists had succumbed to injuries.

The case was initially registered by the West Bengal Police and it was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 10, 2014.

The NIA investigation revealed a conspiracy by the JMB to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India for committing terrorist acts and waging war against the democratically-established governments of India and Bangladesh.

A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered.

A total of 33 accused were charge sheeted by the NIA for the commission of various offences in the case.

Out of the 33 accused, 31 have been arrested.

Earlier, 30 accused were convicted and sentenced to various terms by the NIA special court, Kolkata.

The trial against the remaining two absconding charge-sheeted accused continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Terrorist NIA Burdwan Blast Case Burdwan Blast
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp