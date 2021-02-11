STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coach of moving train gets detached in Mumbai; traffic hit

It was an empty coach on the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station, an official said.

Published: 11th February 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train near Jogeshwari station here on Thursday morning, delaying local and long distance trains on the western line during peak hours, officials said.

No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

However, this delayed further journey of the affected train and local train services, causing inconvenience to scores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network.

The incident took place between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line at around 5.30 am when the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coach, a railway official said.

"It was an empty coach on the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and it departed for further journey at 6.40 am, he said.

"No passenger was injured in the incident," he said.

Earlier, the train had left from the Bandra Terminus at 5.10 am for its destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh, another railway official said.

It was supposed to reach Borivali station here at 5.33 am, but due to the incident, it arrived there at 7.03 am, he said.

Because of the incident, the suburban trains on the western line were running late by 10 to 15 minutes and the movement of several outstation trains was also affected, the official said.

"Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all UP and DOWN suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15 minutes," the Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager said on their official Twitter handle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
train coach detached
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp