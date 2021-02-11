STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Custodial torture leading to death of person not acceptable in civilised society: Supreme Court

The accused police officer had 'mercilessly beaten' up a man at a police station in Odisha leaving him grievously injured and later succumbing to his injuries.

Published: 11th February 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Custodial violence which lead to the death of a person is "abhorrent" and not acceptable in the civilized society, the Supreme Court on Thursday said, while refusing to compound the offence of two policemen, accused of assaulting a man, who later succumbed to injuries in 1988 in Odisha.

The top court said that the offence committed by the accused is crime not against the deceased alone but was against humanity and clear violations of rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Ajay Rastogi, while refusing to compound the offence under section 324 of IPC (voluntary causing hurt), enhanced the compensation to be given to the family members of the deceased.

"The custodial violence on the deceased which led to the death is abhorrent and not acceptable in the civilized society," the bench said, and added, "The beating of a person in the Police Station is the concern for all and causes a sense of fear in the entire society."

The bench said that people go to the Police Station with the hope that their person and property will be protected by the police and injustice and offence committed on them shall be redressed and the guilty be punished.

"When the protector of people and society himself instead of protecting the people adopts brutality and inhumanly beat the person who comes to the police station, it is a matter of great public concern," the bench said.

The top court verdict came on a plea filed by the two accused police officers, who have since retired against the conviction upheld by the High Court and for commuting of the offence.

The accused police officer had "mercilessly beaten" up a man at a police station in Odisha leaving him grievously injured and later succumbing to his injuries.

"We, thus, are of the considered opinion that present is a case where this Court is not to grant leave for compounding the offences under Section 324 of IPC as prayed by the counsel for the appellants," it said and noted that the present is a case where the accused who were police officers, one of them being in-charge of Station and other Senior Inspector have themselves brutally beaten the deceased, who died the same night.

"Their offences cannot be compounded by the Court in exercise of Section 320(2) read with subsection (5). We, thus, reject the prayer of the appellants to compound the offence," the bench said.

It said that the Police of State is protector of law and order and the people look forward to the Police to protect their life and property.

The top court further said that the nature of offence and its effect on society are relevant considerations while granting leave by the Court of compounding the offence.

"The offences which affect the public in general and create fear in the public in general are serious offences, nature of which offence may be relevant consideration for Court to grant or refuse the leave," it said.

The top court, however, reduced the sentence of two of the accused, who are now 75 years-of age and directed that enhanced compensation of Rs.3.5 lakh each be paid to the family members of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial Torture Supreme Court Custodial Deaths
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp