Goa to host two carnival parades amid COVID-19 pandemic

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa will host only two carnival float parades instead of six this year in light of the COVID- 19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday.

The parades will be held on February 13 and 14 in Panaji and Margao in South Goa respectively due to curbs imposed to contain the spread of infection, said Nikhil Desai, managing director of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

The tourism department usually hosts parades at six cities across the state, and this would be the first time in the history of the coastal state's tourism that only two parades will be held, he said.

Mythological character King Momo will be heralding the colourful float parades.

All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place during the parade, which will be attended by thousands of people, the official added.