STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

During the meeting, all aspects of the preliminary draft brought by the committee were carefully considered.

Published: 11th February 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana wants to bring a law as soon as possible against religious conversion through force or fraudulent means, Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday as he directed officers to prepare a draft of an anti-conversion law.

Presiding over a meeting of a "drafting committee", the home minister said the "enactment of this law will prevent any attempt to get religious conversion by force, inducement, bluff of marriage or by any other unethical methods by anyone in the state".

"Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said in an official statement.

During the meeting, all aspects of the preliminary draft brought by the committee were carefully considered, it said.

Laws made on this subject in other states are also being studied, Vij added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Department, Rajeev Arora, Secretary, Home-I Department, T L Satyaprakash, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava, Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk and Additional Advocate General Deepak Manchanda were present in the meeting.

In November last year, Vij had announced the setting up of a three-member committee to draft a law against "love jihad", a term used by BJP leaders to describe religious conversions in the guise of marriage.

The announcement had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means.

Vij had earlier said that the "drafting committee formed to frame anti-conversion law" in Haryana comprised T L Satyaprakash, Navdeep Singh Virk and Deepak Manchanda.

The home minister had then told the Haryana Assembly that the state government was considering a law against "love jihad" and had sought information from Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly had passed a bill in 2019 against conversion by force, inducement or through a marriage solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Haryana Assembly on the murder of a young woman in Ballabhgarh, the home minister had said, "Anyone can marry anyone, anyone can fall in love with anyone. But if there is a conspiracy for changing religion by trapping someone in love, then it is very important to stop that conspiracy. We will take whatever steps are required."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil ​Vij Haryana Home Minister Haryana Anti Conversion Law
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp