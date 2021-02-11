STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks Delhi govt, police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of farmer on tractor rally

The court directed the Delhi Police to file a status report with regard to the investigation on or before the next date of hearing on February 26.

Farmers participate in a tractor rally after breaking police barricades at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has sought response of the AAP government and police on a plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of a 25-year-old man, who died after during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and the Chief Medical Officer of District Hospital at Rampur, where the post mortem was carried out. The court sought their stand on the petition moved by the late Navreet Singh’s grandfather, who has claimed that the victim suffered gunshot injuries.

The court directed Delhi Police to file a status report before the next hearing on February 26. Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra, appearing for the police, said that according to information received by him, Singh died after his tractor over-turned  during a clash between farmers and police.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the victim’s grandfather, said Delhi Police “does not inspire a shred of confidence”. She said the police abandoned all procedures, like carrying out inquest proceedings, conducting a post mortem and lodging an FIR.

Comments

