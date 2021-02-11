Journalist bodies flay ED raid at news site office 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India (EGI), Press Club of India (PCI) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the raids by Enforcement Directorate at the office of the independent news website NewsClick.in on Wednesday.

“In the recent past the website has been at the frontline of reporting on the farmers agitation, the anti-CAA protests, and has been critical of various government policies and a few powerful corporate houses... EGI is concerned that raids by government agencies are not used as coercive measures to suppress free and independent journalism,” said a statement from the EGI.

The guild demanded the news operations of NewsClick.in is not undermined, and its journalists and stakeholders are not harassed under the garb of such measures. CPJ Asia tweeted, “We are concerned by news reports that the Indian government’s Enforcement Directorate raided the office of @newsclickin today. We urge authorities to respect press freedom.”